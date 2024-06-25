It has been a disappointing campaign for Ronald Koeman’s side at the 2024 Euros, marked by consistently underwhelming performances. The Netherlands managed a win against Poland, a draw against France, but suffered a surprise loss to Austria, who topped the group.

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo did his part with two goals in three matches, but the Dutch defense failed to support their attack. With a record of 1 win, 1 draw, and 1 loss, the Oranje finished third in the standings. The crucial question remains: Are the Netherlands eliminated?

The answer is no. The Netherlands will progress to the round of 16 at Euro 2024 as one of the best third-place finishers, currently leading the third-place finishers’ ranking with 4 points. However, their position could change in the coming days.

Who will the Netherlands face in the round of 16?

Looking ahead to the round of 16, the Netherlands could potentially face a thrilling matchup against England. If Gareth Southgate’s team secures the top spot in Group C, they will meet the strongest third-placed team from Groups D, E, or F, currently expected to be the Netherlands.

Alongside a potential encounter with England, the Dutch may also find themselves up against Spain or the winner of Group E, which is currently favored to be Belgium. This sets the stage for an intriguing and potentially challenging next round for the Dutch national team.