Spain brought their best "tiki-taka" to the World Cup 2022, and Costa Rica couldn't compete against Luis Enrique's side style. Here, check out all the funniest memes and reactions.

Spain’s trademark tiki-taka has as many lovers as haters. While some enjoy teams that take pleasure in having ball’s possession, others prefer a more direct approach. However, there’s no denying that Spain’s style can be very effective when implemented the right way, and that’s what happened against Costa Rica in their opening match in Qatar 2022, which they won 7-0.

Luis Enrique’s team's first half against the Ticos was superb, and they even broke the record of most passes in a single half in the World Cup. Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio and Ferran Torres (p.) scored the team’s goal for a comfortable advantage in the game, and then Gavi, Carlos Soler and Álvaro Morata rounded up the score.

Spain’s dominance was simply astonishing, and it reminded many fans of Vicente del Bosque’s team who lifted the trophy in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. As Germany lost their opening match, La Roja appear as the major threat of the group. You can check all the possible results with our 2022 World Cup simulator.

Spain’s dominates Costa Rica with splendid tiki-taka: Funniest memes and reactions

Besides the goalscorers, Gavi and Pedri, two of the younger players in the squad, have also been key for Spain’s excellent game. Costa Rica couldn’t put opposition to their game, and fans went to social media with memes and reactions. Check them out!









Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.