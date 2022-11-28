Cristiano Ronaldo is without any doubt one of the best soccer players of the century. Now that he's playing in another FIFA World Cup with Portugal at Qatar 2022, many wonder how high he can jump.

The moment we've been waiting for is here. Qatar 2022 is finally underway, and the soccer community couldn't be more excited about it. This FIFA World Cup won't be like any other, as it could be the last in Cristiano Ronaldo's career.

The veteran striker is playing in his fifth World Cup with Portugal, aiming to take his nation to the promised land for the first time ever. Many believe his best days are far behind him, but he's determined to prove them wrong.

Of course, Father Time catches up to everyone at some point. Ronaldo, however, continues to defy the odds at 37. He may not be as fast as he was a few years ago, but his aerial game remains one of his greatest skills.

How high can Cristiano Ronaldo jump?

Cristiano Ronaldo can jump as high as 2.93m, though it's been a long time since he did that incredible leap. Ronaldo reached that mark during a UEFA Champions League game between Real Madrid and Manchester United in 2013, when he was already playing for the Spanish side.

Though he might not break his own record at this point, opponents shouldn't underestimate Ronaldo's aerial threat. Will he lead Portugal far? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

