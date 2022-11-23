After failing to win on their first game, Croatia and Canada clash in a crucial match of Group F in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Croatia and Canada go for their first win in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Croatia got a very disappointing draw against Morocco in their opener and now they have no margin of error against Canada. This team look nothing like that the one which arrived to the final four years ago in Russia. Only four players of that historic squad, including Luka Modric, took the field in the first game at Qatar.

Though Canada lost 1-0 against Belgium, the truth is they deserved a lot more. Canada had more than 20 shots on goal, but couldn't score facing Thibaut Courtois. However, with their amazing style of play, they could be a surprise in the battle for second-place in Group F of the World Cup.

Croatia vs Canada: Date

Croatia will face Canada as part of Group F in the Qatar 2022 World Cup on Sunday, November 27 at 11 AM (ET). The game will be played at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

Croatia vs Canada: Time by State in the US

ET: 11 AM

CT: 10 AM

MT: 9 AM

PT: 8 AM

How to watch Croatia vs Canada in the US

Croatia and Canada meet in what should be a thrilling and defining matchup in Group F of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) and PeacockTV (limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Other options if you don't want to miss it in the United States are Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Sports 1, FoxSports.com and Fox Sports App.

In the US, if you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.