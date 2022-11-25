Croatia will face Canada in what will be a group stage game Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here, you can check out the confirmed lineups for this interesting game.

Croatia and Canada will face each other at the Al-Bayt Stadium in what will be a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The last runners-up had a difficult debut. It was a 0-0 draw against tough Morocco, in a game where they were superior at the moment, but never managed to dominate. Of course, they need the victory to be able to reach the last Matchday depending on themselves to advance to the next round.

Canada left good feelings in their debut. They had several scoring chances, and even missed a penalty. Although after Belgium's 1-0 loss it became more difficult for them, it always seemed that the Canadians could tie the game, which ultimately did not happen. The defeat forces them to go in search of the 3 points to reach the last game with chances.

Croatia's probable lineup

Nikola Vlasic seemed to be the only doubt in the Croatian team, as he came off with a nuisance against Morocco. However, the West Ham player will be available and Croatia will probably play with the same team.

Croatia's possible lineup: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic.

Canada 's probable lineup

Like Croatia, Canada would play the same 11 players they lost in their debut against Belgium.

Canada's possible lineup: Borjan; Laryea, Johnston, Vitoria, Miller, Davies; Buchanan, Hutchinson, Eustaquio, Larin; David.

