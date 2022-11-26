Croatia and Canada will face each other on Sunday, November 27th for their second match at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Check out who will be the referee of the match.

Croatia and Canada will face each other on Sunday, November 27th for their second match at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Both teams will be looking for their first win in the tournament, and they need a good result for their chances to get into the Round of 16.

Luka Modric’s team, who are Russia 2018 finalists, will come to this game after drawing without goals against Morocco in their first match. They need to step up and try to get a win to keep their chances alive to go through the next round.

Meanwhile, Les Rouges are coming to this match after losing 1-0 against Belgium. Canada had a chance to score from the penalty point. However, Thibaut Courtois prevented Alphonso Davies’ shot.

Who will be the referee for Croatia vs Canada?

The referee who will be at the Croatia vs Canada is the Uruguayan Andres Matonte, who is one the nine South American referees taking part in the tournament in Qatar. Matonte has plenty of experience working as a referee.

He made his debut as ref at the age of just 20 at the Uruguayan Championship. He has been an official FIFA referee since 2019, and has been in charge of many big matches in leagues such as the Premier League.

He worked at the 2021 Arab Cup and the South American World Cup qualifiers.