With so many countries and cultures participating from around the world, Kelbet made a list of the most commonly used names at the FIFA World Cup.

Since 1930, the FIFA World Cup has paralyzed the world, millions of soccer fans flock to the stadiums, local pubs, or their homes to watch every game and cheer every goal. Players become famous for a lifetime based off of a World Cup.

In 1994, Alexi Lalas went from grunge looking defender for the USMNT to world star, eventually becoming one of the faces of US Soccer and playing in Italy’s Serie A. Sergio Goycochea of Argentina went to the Italy World Cup in 1990 as a substitute goalkeeper never thinking he'd get minutes during the tournament. When starter Nery Pumpido broke his leg in the second match, the Argentine was thrusted onto the field and became a World Cup hero with his penalty kick saves.

The World Cup is about the right place at the right time, it’s all in the moment, and for some players it’s all in a name. Kelbet gathered all the most commonly used names in the history of the World Cup, some are attached to some of the best players in soccer history.

Most commonly used first names at the FIFA World Cup

The list breaks down in the following manner, the first name and number of players that have had those names at a World Cup.

Carlos - 72 José -59 Luis - 56 Mario - 48 John - 44 David - 42 Peter - 42 Roberto - 38 Antonio - 36 Jan - 36

Source: Kelbet.es

When it comes to Carlos the names of Mexican international Carlos Vela or Colombian playmaker Carlos Valderrama come to mind. In the case of Luis there is Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez or Luis Figo who played in the 2002 World Cup for Portugal.

Roberto has attached names like Roberto Baggio, Roberto Carlos, or Roberto Donadoni. When it comes to José, Paraguayan goalkeeper José Luis Chilavert comes to mind.

David, well who else but David Beckham who played for England and Peter could be associated with Peter Vermes who played for the USMNT in Italy 90.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.