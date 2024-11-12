NFL News: Matthew Stafford sends strong message to Rams after loss vs Tua Tagovailoa's Dolphins

The Los Angeles Rams fell to the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season, leaving them with a 4-5 record and in third place in the NFC West. This situation demands a wake-up call from quarterback Matthew Stafford, who spoke about the team’s expectations after the loss to Tua Tagovailoa and his squad.

Stafford’s criticism has to do with the offensive play of the Rams, who repeatedly went for the field goal after long series, a tactic that did not help them avoid a 23-15 defeat. For his part, Tagovailoa concrete a touchdown for the Dolphins, who made the difference on the scoreboard with that play.

“We shot ourselves in the foot in the strike zone, not getting touchdowns was the difference we had in the game from our opponents. For one reason or another, we couldn’t finish them off. We weren’t accurate enough to score enough points,” Stafford said in an analysis that included the Rams‘ performance at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams’ 15 points came thanks to kicker Joshua Karty, who converted 5 of 6 kicks. The Los Angeles franchise was unable to capitalize on its opportunities on offense. Stafford was sacked four times for a loss of 36 yards and was pressured several more times.

Quarterback duel between Tagovailoa and Stafford

Tagovailoa and Stafford made for an attractive matchup to watch, as they were the key figures of the two teams facing off on MNF in the 2024 NFL season.

Dolphins‘ Tagovailoa completed 20 of 28 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted for the first time since returning in Week 8 from a concussion suffered in the game against the Buffalo Bills.

What’s the next game for Stafford’s Rams?

The Rams must keep their finger on the pulse of the league and regain their winning streak when they face the New England Patriots in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season on Sunday afternoon, November 17. It will be a key matchup for the Stafford-led team, as the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, two divisional rivals, will face each other.

