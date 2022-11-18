The 2014 World Cup winners Germany will battle Spain for the first place in Group E. Here's the complete group-stage schedule for Hansi Flick's side at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The German national team has a long and illustrious history in the World Cup, dating back to when the country was split into East and West divisions and continuing all the way up to their most recent victory in 2014. Die Mannschaft, however, suffered the shame of a first-round elimination as the reigning champions in 2018 in Russia.

For the most part, Germany has been present in the competition, along with just a select few other teams. In reality, they have qualified for every World Cup since the qualifying procedure was instituted in 1934. West Germany and a few other European sides declined invitations to participate in the inaugural World Cup in 1930.

The team that lost to England in the Quarter-Finals of Euro 2020 is unlikely to resemble the squad that competes in Qatar. Toni Kroos has retired, Mats Hummels has left the team, and most significantly, Joachim Low has been replaced by Hansi Flick.

Germany's schedule for the 2022 World Cup

Group E begins at the Khalifa International Stadium with Germany playing Japan, followed by Spain's match against Costa Rica a few hours later. The European heavyweights have developed a bitter rivalry in recent years, and Flick's squad will meet La Roja in their second group stage encounter on matchday six at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The group winners seem certain to be decided in that matchup before Germany wraps things up against the group's outsiders, Costa Rica. It seems like Flick and Spain's coach Luis Enrique will engage in a direct struggle for first place although the format of the draw may make it simpler to go to the final by finishing in second place.

If you want to enjoy all of Germany's games, as well as the entire schedule of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, make sure to tune in to fuboTV. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.