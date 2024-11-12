Rodri breaks silence on controversial Ballon d’Or celebration mocking Vinicius Jr.

Ballon d'Or winner Rodri has broken his silence on the viral celebration following his award victory, where he referenced Real Madrid's Vinícius Jr.

Two weeks after the 2024 Ballon d’Or gala, Rodri has addressed his viral video mocking Vinicius Jr., who notably skipped the ceremony. The Spanish midfielder, who surprisingly won the prestigious award as the best player of the past season, insisted that the incident wasn’t intended to be “disrespectful” to the Real Madrid star.

“People need to understand that it’s healthy sportsmanship and we were celebrating in private,” Rodri said when asked about the video, which showed him and others singing “Goodbye, Vinicius, goodbye.” The clip, initially published by Manchester City, was later deleted.

“If we put a camera in every private party… At no point did I disrespect anyone. I have tremendous respect for Vinicius, Real Madrid, and every player nominated for the award. Everyone who knows me knows that,” Rodri told a program addressing the controversy.

Vinicius Jr., considered the favorite to win the Ballon d’Or , did not attend the gala. Neither did any Real Madrid player or representative, reportedly as part of a boycott protesting the Brazilian’s loss. After the ceremony, Vinicius shared a message on social media subtly criticizing the decision .

Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid eacts during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and CA Osasuna (Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Rodri claimed the honor after an exceptional season, winning the UEFA Euro with Spain, the Premier League with Manchester City, as well as the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. Across all competitions, he contributed 10 goals and 14 assists.

Rodri’s response to Real Madrid’s no-show

When asked if he expected a congratulatory message from Vinicius or Real Madrid, Rodri responded, “Why? They’re not my team.” When the host pressed, citing his Spanish nationality, he added: “Well, then all Spanish clubs would have to congratulate me, and they didn’t. I only care about my people, my family, my club, and those who support me.”

Commenting on Real Madrid’s absence from the gala, Rodri remarked: “They had their reasons. I wouldn’t have handled it that way, but that doesn’t mean it was right or wrong. Everyone makes their choices, and that’s it. There’s no need to overthink it.”

Players criticize the 2024 Ballon d’Or awards

Vinicius Jr. wasn’t the only one to express dissatisfaction. Several former Real Madrid stars, including Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema , also criticized the outcome. Lautaro Martinez , who placed seventh and had support from figures like Lionel Messi, voiced disappointment, claiming he deserved a better ranking .

One of the most outspoken critics was Spanish legend Iker Casillas, who dismissed the Ballon d’Or as lacking “any real criteria” for selecting winners, despite Rodri paying homage to him in his acceptance speech.