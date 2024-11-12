NBA News: Suns HC Mike Bundeholzer loses another player among Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns are heading into their NBA Cup opener against the Utah Jazz and head coach Mike Budenholzer is grappling with a growing injury list, which now includes a player alongside Kevin Durant.

The NBA Cup kicks off this Tuesday, and teams are gearing up for the chance to claim another trophy. The Phoenix Suns open their campaign against the Utah Jazz, but head coach Mike Budenholzer is already facing challenges. In addition to Kevin Durant’s injury, another key player has been sidelined ahead of the opener.

Without Durant, Budenholzer is reworking his game plan to compensate for the absence of the Suns’ star player. While this will provide opportunities for other players in the NBA Cup opener, the team’s options have dwindled due to yet another injury confirmed by the organization.

In a press release, the Suns announced unfortunate news for Budenholzer and his squad: “Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie will be out with a right ankle fracture. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks.” Although Gillespie hasn’t been a consistent part of the starting lineup, his absence adds further strain to the team’s rotation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite these setbacks, the Suns still have a formidable lineup with Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Royce O’Neal expected to lead the charge against the Jazz. Meanwhile, Utah will aim to rebound from a rough stretch in the regular season, hoping to turn the page with success in this tournament.

Advertisement

Ryan Dunn #0, Josh Okogie #2 and Collin Gillespie #12 of the Phoenix Suns celebrate after a 118-114 win against the Los Angeles Lakers at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.

Advertisement

Budenholzer bolstered by questionable players returning

Despite losing Durant and Gillespie, Budenholzer received some positive news ahead of the opener. Two players initially listed as questionable are expected to suit up. Among them is Booker, who acknowledged he wasn’t at full strength in recent comments to the media: “I don’t know about normal, but it’s something. It’s something, but it should be gone soon.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Suns' HC Mike Budenholzer reveals plans for Devin Booker amid Kevin Durant’s absence

Bradley Beal is also set to return. When asked about his condition, Beal said he felt good but admitted to some lingering discomfort in his knee and elbow. However, the latest injury report cleared him to play against the NBA Cup opener against the Jazz and in future games. “It feels a little sore, but X-rays were negative, which is the best thing I could ask for. So probably just a bad bruise or something.”

Budenholzer on Booker’s importance

As Budenholzer continues to lean on Booker, he highlighted the star guard’s significance to the Suns’ success following a recent win over the Mavericks: “Devin got off to a great start. I think for him, and probably for all of us, our expectations are incredibly high. The standards are high for him too.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Budenholzer added: “He may be off for a game or two, but every night, I think it’s going to be somebody different stepping up. When you start out with four or five great games, rotations and subs become a little less critical. We’ll figure out what’s best for the team.”