NCAAF News: Jalen Milroe weapon in Alabama sends big message to Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith

Alabama is coming off a huge win over LSU to keep their playoffs hopes alive. Jalen Milroe put on a supersonic performance through the ground and the receiving game was mostly quiet, however, one star wideout in Tuscaloosa has sent a strong message to Ohio State sensation Jeremiah Smith.

The Tide, Buckeyes, and Tigers have long been tangled up in a heated debate on which school should be considered the “WR University“. There are no wrong answers. Despite the intense debate between fans, players recognize the greatness.

Alabama teenager superstar Ryan Williams has put college football on notice throughout his freshman year. The 17-year old is on top of the world, yet he has humbly spoken on the fellow freshman wide receiver in the Buckeyes, Jeremiah Smith.

“Whenever I have time I watch their game when we’re not playing and I’ve just seen him ball out,” Williams said of Smith, via Sports Illustrated. “I’m proud of him because we’ve talked here and there and we met up on a visit one time and worked out together. It’s just cool to see someone like that, someone like me, me and him are kind of the same. It’s just cool to see him ball out like that.”

Ryan Williams #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to facing the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Williams vs Smith: by the numbers

The two young receivers have taken the NCAA by surprise. Everyone knew about their capabilities; they were both five-star recruits. However, their immediate impact on two of the nation’s top programs is worth noting.

Through the NCAA’s week 11, Williams has been available for Alabama’s nine games. The star wide receiver tallies 37 receptions for 731 yards and 7 touchdowns. Moreover, Williams has one rushing touchdown on the year.

On the other hand, Smith has played on Ohio State’s nine games, too. The 18-year old totals 45 receptions for 765 yards and 9 touchdowns. Jeremiah has one rushing score, as well.

Big time performers

Both Williams and Smith have shown up in their teams’ biggest tests this season. Williams broke out during Bama’s matchup with Georgia, as the young star posted six receptions for 177 yards and a touchdown.

Smith was a factor for the Buckeyes on their crucial game against the Oregon Ducks. Though the Ducks prevailed 32-31, Smith played out of his mind accounting for nine catches, 100 yards and a touchdown.