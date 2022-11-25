El Tri and La Albiceleste will go head-to-head yet again at the FIFA World Cup, here is the history between the sides.

Mexico and Argentina have slowly become a World Cup tradition, usually playing in the knockout rounds, this time both El Tri and Albiceleste will meet each other in the group stage. Liga MX has been a destination for decades for Argentine players and Mexico has been coached by various Argentine managers.

With Mexico getting a tough draw with Poland and Argentina falling apart and losing to Saudi Arabia, there is a lot to play for. Napoli forward Hirving Lozano knows that the game is a “great opportunity” and a big statement for Mexico if they get a win.

For Argentina the win would get them back on track after a poor debut in which the two-time world champions were very stagnant on the field. So, has Mexico ever defeated Argentina at the World Cup?

World Cup history between Argentina and Mexico

El Tri has faced Argentina three times at the World Cup and could never defeat Argentina. The three times they faced each other was in 1930, 2006, and 2010.

In 1930 Argentina defeated Mexico 6-3 in a wild match, then in 2006 Argentina got an overtime 2-1 victory in the round of 16 with a monster goal by Maxi Rodriguez.

In 2010, head coached by Diego Maradona it was no contest as Argentina defeated Mexico 3-1. The overall history between the nations is 16W-14D-5L in favor of Argentina.