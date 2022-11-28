Uruguay lost to Portugal on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 group stage, which put them in a tough spot. Let's take a look at what results they need to qualify in the FIFA World Cup.

Is Uruguay eliminated from the 2022 World Cup? What happens after loss to Portugal

Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 group stage is on the books, and it left a lot to be played for in the final round. Portugal have already secured a place in the round of 16 with their win over Uruguay, but Group H will be a zone to watch regardless.

The Portuguese national team is just one of the few teams that punched a ticket to the knockout stage on Matchday 2, along with France and Brazil. For most teams, things are still wide open ahead of the group finale.

La Celeste got off to a poor start to the competition, failing to break the deadlock against South Korea before their defeat to Portugal. Even so, this isn't over for Diego Alonso's men yet.

Are Uruguay out of the 2022 World Cup?

Uruguay are not eliminated from the 2022 World Cup yet. If they beat Ghana and South Korea doesn't defeat Portugal, Uruguay would qualify for the knockout stage in Qatar.

If the Asian team also wins, Uruguay would need to end with better goal difference. On the other hand, Uruguay would automatically be eliminated from the tournament if they don't defeat Ghana. Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

