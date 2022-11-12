In more than a week, the 2022 World Cup will begin in Qatar, and Kaka has already made the bold prediction on who he believes might derail Argentina and Brazil's hopes of winning the tournament.

Qatar is scrambling to prepare for the arrival of millions of tourists and hundreds of thousands of foreign fans in the last week before the opening of the World Cup on its small desert peninsula in the Persian Gulf. The world's smallest nation spent almost $220 billion upgrading its infrastructure for the event, which included the construction of new motorways, a metro, an airport, stadiums, and towers.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is expected to generate unprecedented levels of excitement throughout the world. Thus, hundreds of athletes from dozens of nations will soon start coming to Qatar to compete for their respective national teams and the chance to win the title.

Many analysts and retired players have already provided their forecasts. For instance, Samuel Eto'o has claimed that African countries would make history by sweeping Qatar 2022 and that Cameroon will triumph against Morocco in the Final.

Who does Kaka think will surprise at the World Cup?

When asked who his favorite teams were, Brazil great Kaka picked a country from Europe as a dark horse. The former offensive midfielder for Milan and Real Madrid has predicted that Brazil, France, and Argentina would be the three teams to beat in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Furthermore, the 2002 winner with the Seleção, has said that Serbia have the ability to shock the world in this year's World Cup: "Brazil are the favorites because they have been working on it for a long time. They were right to appoint Tite, and the group has the right mix of youth and experience.

"I prefer Brazil because I have been working on a project there for some time. The team has the necessary experience, it can cope with negative moments. Over the past two years, Vinicius, Rodrigo, Anthony, and others have grown. I didn't know Bremer a few months ago, but he's very strong. After Brazil, I will put Argentina and France. And, unexpectedly, I will name Serbia, who are very dangerous", he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

Serbia qualified for the 2022 World Cup topping their Qualifiers group, and the national team is loaded with quality. The Eagles are quickly rising in popularity as a potential 'dark horse' candidate due to their talented roster, which is comprised entirely of players that participate in elite leagues and who are currently enjoying high form.