There will be 64 different jerseys on show in Qatar, and they won't only be on the backs of superstars like Lionel Messi and Neymar - they will be on the backs of millions of devoted fans. Discover if Nike or Adidas have the upper hand in the 2022 World Cup kit competition right here.

Each of the 32 national teams competing in this year's World Cup is eager to give soccer fans across the globe a tournament they will never forget. Every sports organization in the world, without exception, eagerly anticipates the FIFA World Cup, the pinnacle event of the sports calendar, held every four years.

Uniforms are usually a large part of the excitement around any major international event, and Qatar 2022 will be no exception. This year's kits feature a protest jersey made from ocean plastic or recycled polyester and a set of uniforms intended to make a statement about the tournament's current format and location.

Despite the fact that it is not a catwalk, the World Cup is without a doubt the largest platform on which a fashion designer could ever hope to see their creations displayed. If they do a good job of promoting and selling jerseys, they might make millions of dollars from fans.

Nike or Adidas: Who leads 2022 World Cup jersey battle?

Each of the 32 teams in this year's World Cup has signed an endorsement arrangement with a sports company. Nike have the most represented national teams (13), followed by Adidas with seven, and Puma with six. Six other nations are represented by various sportswear brands.

Nike made unique designs utilizing a simplified pattern for the 2022 national team uniforms. Some jerseys include bolder design elements than others, while others feature subtler but equally impressive touches. The American sportswear manufacturer's soccer uniforms for the national teams aren't an improvement over previous iterations of the design, with the club uniforms serving as inspiration.

However, Adidas' new brand Performance logo is featured on their kits, along with updated design templates. They will be debuting not just new designs but also a new brand logo and a new framework for the 2022 World Cup. Their designs are a shrewd commercial gamble. There aren't any contentious kits or very daring designs made by the German company out there. Adidas uses more classic color schemes for their home jerseys while taking more daring creative liberties with their away uniforms.

There are six brands represented by one squad: Hummel (Denmark), Majid (Iran), Marathon (Ecuador), NewBalance (Costa Rica), Le Coq Sportif (Cameroon), and Kappa (Tunisia).

Nike (13 teams): Qatar, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, Croatia, England, Netherlands, South Korea, Canada, Portugal, USA, Australia

Adidas (7 teams): Germany, Belgium, Spain, Argentina, Japan, Mexico, Wales

Puma (6 teams): Serbia, Switzerland, Uruguay, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal

Hummel (1 team): Denmark

Marathon (1 team): Ecuador

Majid (1 team): Iran

Kappa (1 team): Tunisia

New Balance (1 team): Costa Rica

One All Sports (1 team): Cameroon