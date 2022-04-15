Qatar 2022 aims to surprise and delight the whole world with a spectacular FIFA World Cup. One of the main weapons it will use to do so are its fantastic stadiums. Meet the 974 Stadium, a venue that will know no other stories than the ones that will be told during the 7 matches it will host during this tournament.

Qatar 2022: 974 Stadium, the venue that will only be used during the upcoming FIFA World Cup

Soccer is a universal language capable of being "spoken" and understood anywhere in the world. That is why for the first time in history, the biggest party of this sport will be brought to the Middle East. Qatar 2022 will repay the trust placed in it with memorable postcards worthy of the best editions held so far.

Played for the first time in a traditionally non-football region, and at a time of year when no FIFA World Cup has ever been held before, the Qatar 2022 edition has much more to offer football fans than ever before. For example, its stadiums.

The 64 matches of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be played in 8 stadiums. Seven of them were built especially to host this prestigious tournament; of them, there is one that stands out for its peculiar context, concept and future, the 974 Stadium.

The peculiar concept of Qatar 2022's 974 Stadium

Originally named Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, it got its final name on November 20, 2021. The reasons are simple: 974 recycled shipping containers were used in the construction of this venue; Qatar's international dialing code is 974.

And yes, you read that right: recycled materials from shipping containers were used to build this stadium. In large part because of the message of sustainability that Qatar 2022 wants to leave to the world, but also conceptually, since the 974 Stadium is a stadium with a maritime soul.

It was in November 2017 that the project for the construction of this upcoming FIFA World Cup stadium was presented. On November 30, 2021, the FIFA Arab Cup match between United Arab Emirates and Syria marked the official inauguration of the 974 stadium.

Where is the 974 stadium of Qatar 2022 located?

When we described the soul of this Qatar 2022 venue as maritime, it was not a rhetorical question. The 974 Stadium is located in the heart of Doha's harbor, with the West Bay and its Persian Gulf waters lapping against the shores at every turn, just half an hour by public transport from downtown Doha.

The closest metro station to the stadium is Ras Bu Abboud station, which is a ten-minute walk away. It will certainly be pleasant since the sea breeze will accompany all those attending the 7 matches of the World Cup that will be held here.

What is happening with the 974 Stadium after the ending of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

Another peculiarity that makes this stadium a historic World Cup stadium. Never before had a venue been built and only played during this tournament. After Qatar 2022, this stadium will be dismantled and the area it occupies will be used for a verdant waterfront development to be enjoyed by the inhabitants of the region and the country in general.

It is only by knowing the aforementioned idea that the use of recyclable materials such as shipping containers, which considerably reduced the construction cost of the 974 Stadium and facilitated the disassembly process at the end of the FIFA World Cup, makes sense.

The capacity and design of the 974 Stadium

This stadium does not lose out to the 7 other stadiums that make up the venues offered by Qatar 2022. With 40,000 seats, its capacity is more than adequate to host high-level matches. This is complemented by a peculiar and avant-garde exterior design in which some of the shipping containers used in its construction stand out, which house, in some parts of the stadium, bathrooms and other types of amenities.

Which games of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be held at the 974 Stadium?

The stadium has seven matches on offer: six of them corresponding to the Group stage, and one more to the Round of 16. One is left with the impression that this charismatic venue could well have hosted more battles at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

November 22, Group Stage, Mexico vs Poland

November 24, Group Stage, Portugal vs Ghana

November 26, Group Stage, France vs Denmark

November 28, Group Stage, Brazil vs Switzerland

November 30, Group Stage, Poland vs Argentina

December 2, Group Stage, Serbia vs Switzerland

December 5, Round of 16, Group G first place vs Group H second place