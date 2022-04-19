Qatar 2022 is ready to offer soccer fans a series of 8 modern stadiums in which to enjoy the 64 matches of the upcoming FIFA World Cup. One of them stands out for its ultra-striking design, but without sacrificing functionality. Meet the Al Janoub Stadium.

Rarely in the history of the FIFA World Cups, one of its editions has the mission but also the challenge of starting from scratch, without much past or soccer tradition, so it must focus on the present to shine. One of them is Qatar 2022.

The world was surprised to learn that the World Cup would be coming to the Middle East, a land that frankly had little to do with soccer until now. The host country of this tournament has to reverse this situation and focus on surprising all the millions of fans who will attend this great event and the millions more who will watch from afar.

How to win the hearts of soccer fans who love their sport because of its wonderful past? With an eye-catching, innovative, functional and, above all, warm present. With impressive stadiums that guarantee spectators will fall in love with Qatar 2022 even before the start of each of the 64 matches it will consist of. Meet the Al Janoub Stadium, the perfect blend of design and technology to conquer everyone who sees it.

The hypnotic design of the Al Janoub Stadium

This venue was one of the best ways in which Qatar will share its culture with the fans, as it is a bridge between its tradition and the soccer present that will accompany them from November 21 to December 18, 27 days in which only soccer will be the talk of the world.

The facade of the Al Janoub Stadium cannot go unnoticed by anyone, it is hypnotic. In an effort to pay homage to its tradition, it was built to recall the shape of the Dhow boats, traditional Arab vessels, which were used by pearl hunters and fishermen during their voyages in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

Thus this venue, whose construction began in 2014 and culminated in 2019, has a harmonious design full of curves, starting from its roof, a marvel of technology, as it is fully retractable, ensuring that the fan who enjoys the 7 Qatar 2022 matches to be held there, will always be under the shelter of the shade to enjoy their favorite sport.

Al Janoub Stadium technology, one of the jewels of Qatar 2022

It is undeniable that one of the great unknowns for anyone who intends or will attend Qatar 2022 is the weather. In the collective imagination, the host country of the upcoming World Cup cannot shake off the image of a vast desert and with it the association with heat. This was one of the reasons why the tournament could not be held in summer, as had been the tradition of this tournament throughout its 21 past editions.

Well, the Al Janoub Stadium used the curvilinear shape of its facade and roof to beat the heat. The shape of the venue, built with a minimum of glass, helps to prevent heat from accumulating, so the average temperature in the stands is 64.4 degrees Fahrenheit and on the field 68 degrees Fahrenheit. A true marvel of technology. It is like sailing in a boat and the breeze caresses you at every moment to refresh you from the attack of the sun.

The location and capacity of the Al Janoub Stadium

This iconic stadium and the 230-meter-long arches of its retractable roof are located in the seafaring municipality of Al Wakrah, approximately 13 miles outside of Doha. The stadium will be accessible via a shuttle service provided for Qatar 2022 attendees outside the Al Wakrah Metro Station.

This stadium has a capacity that is practically standardized for most of the stadiums of the upcoming FIFA World Cup: 40,000 people. Before and after the match at the Al Janoub Stadium you can enjoy the green areas surrounding the stadium, local stores and the fantastic historical museum of Al Wakrah.

The future of the Al Janoub Stadium after Qatar 2022

Al Wakrah SC will enjoy the use of this stadium once the upcoming FIFA World Cup is over. As with most of the stadiums that will host this tournament, its capacity will be reduced by half, i.e. only 20,000 spectators. The freed-up area will be occupied by schools, restaurants, a wedding hall, marketplaces, cycling tracks and equestrian activities.

The World Cup Qatar 2022 games that will be held at the Al Janoub Stadium

The excitement of Qatar 2022 will be experienced live in this post-modernist stadium full of technology, over the course of 7 matches. Its activity will end very early, as its last match will be one of the Round of 16; the remaining six are part of the 48 duels that make up the group stage of this prestigious tournament.

November 22, Group Stage, France vs Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates

November 24, Group Stage, Switzerland vs Cameroon

November 26, Group Stage, Tunisia vs Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates

November 28, Group Stage, Cameroon vs Serbia

November 30, Group Stage, Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates vs Denmark

December 02, Group Stage, Ghana vs Uruguay

December 5, Round of 16, Group E first place vs Group F second place