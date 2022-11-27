Qatar 2022 is already ending its Matchday 2 and Group F closed its activity with the game between Croatia and Canada. After the North Americans were defeated, are they eliminated from the FIFA World Cup?

A week has passed since the FIFA World Cup started and there are some groups that are already deciding which teams will pass and which don't. Now, after Matchday 2 in Group F, there are fans wondering if Canada are already eliminated from Qatar 2022.

Canada had a terrific run in the Concacaf Qualifiers for this 2022 World Cup. They ended in the first place of it, so everybody was hyped to see them again in this tournament after a 36-year drought without qualifying.

But of course the World Cup is played different. They were defeated by Belgium in their debut and now they fell against Croatia, so the North Americans are wondering if their team will be returning home sooner than expected.

Are Canada eliminated from the 2022 World Cup?

Canada returned to a FIFA World Cup after 36 years. The hype was high as they have a very good and young squad, with Alphonso Davies as their biggest star, but it was not enough for them to stay alive longer in this tournament.

After they started the competition with a 1-0 defeat against Belgium, the Maple Leaf team needed a win, or at least a draw, against Croatia. Also, Morocco's victory over the Red Devils complicated things for the North Americans.

Even though Canada started the game against Croatia with an early goal by Alphonso Davies, which also meant their first FIFA World Cup goal ever, the Europeans returned to win the game with a final 4-1 score.

With this result, Canada are eliminated from the FIFA World Cup. As Morocco and Croatia have 4 points, even a win over the Africans wouldn't be enough to reach them as they would have 1 unit less than them.

