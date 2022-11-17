Costa Rica's golden generation will have one last experience in the 2022 World Cup. After two consecutive World Cup participations, Los Ticos want a new fairy-tale story to tell in Group E.

Costa Rica will be led by Keylor Navas and a full roster with World Cup experience to play in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. It was a nerve-wracking experience to get there, but in the end what counts is to be among the 32 nations in competition for the World Cup trophy.

This World Cup could be the last for legend Keylor Navas, Bryan Ruiz, and Joel Campbell who led the Costa Rica national team to the Quarterfinals stage at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Despite there isn't a young talent in transition, Costa Rica will try to rest on their experienced players' shoulders to make a new dream come true.

Costa Rica were drawn with power teams Spain, Japan, and Germany in Group E. This happened as well in Brazil, with other three big European national teams, and eventually Costa Rica ended up on top of the group. So, anything can happen in a World Cup.

Costa Rica's schedule for the 2022 World Cup

Costa Rica will make their Group E debut in the 2022 World Cup against Spain on Wednesday, November 23 at 7:00 PM (ET). This game will be held at the Al Thumama Stadium, located near Hamad International Airport. Costa Rica's sencond matchup is against Japan, the team to beat for the second place of this group for Los Ticos.

It will played on Sunday, November 27 at 1:00 PM (ET). The match will take place at the Al Rayyan Stadium, home venue to Al-Rayyan Sports Club and Al-Kharitiyath Sports Club. For the final game of the group stage, Costa Rica will play against Germany on Thursday, December 1 at 10:00 PM (ET). It will be held at the Al Bayt Stadium.

If Costa Rica makes it to the next round, it will probably to face Belgium, as the Group F winners, other result it could be the same fairytale story that Keylor Navas led in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where Los Ticos almost got to the semifinals.

