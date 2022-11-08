With Qatar 2022 drawing nearer, EA Sports has predicted the upcoming FIFA World Cup winner using simmed matches on FIFA 23. The developer was right in 2010, 2014, and 2018.

The moment we've been waiting for is just a few days away from us. Qatar 2022 gets underway in 12 days, when host nation Qatar take on Ecuador in the inaugural game of this year's FIFA World Cup.

Needless to say, the expectations are through the roof since the soccer community has been waiting for this tournament for nearly four and a half years. Last time it was France who emerged victorious, but who will win this time is the big question everyone makes.

Unsurprisingly, many have already started to make their predictions. EA Sports, the famous developer of the FIFA videogames, has also made a World Cup simulation using simmed matches on FIFA 23.

EA Sports predicts 2022 World Cup winner — it was right in 2010, 2014, 2018

Having correctly predicted the winners in the last three editions of the tournament using the same method, EA Sports has simulated all 64 matches of Qatar 2022 and predicted Argentina to win this year's World Cup.

The simulation had Lionel Messi and company finishing atop Group C, setting up a meeting with Denmark in the round of 16. After emerging victorious in that game, La Albiceleste met Netherlands in the quarterfinals and once again had the upper hand.

A challenging matchup awaited them in the semifinals, with reigning champions France looking to defend their crown. However, Argentina were predicted to win that game as well en route to the final, where they beat Brazil to lift the trophy.

The 2021 Copa America champions are certainly among the favorites to win the trophy, but the likes of Brazil, Germany, France, and England are also in contention. EA Sports' prediction had Argentina as winners. But what about you? Using our World Cup Qatar 2022 simulator, you can see every potential outcome.