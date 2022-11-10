Nowadays, Eduardo Camavinga is one of the best midfielders in the world. Real Madrid’s young star was born in Angola as a refugee and now he is set to play his first FIFA World Cup with France.

Eduardo Camavinga is probably one of the most promising stars in soccer nowadays. Real Madrid’s midfielder just arrived to LaLiga and his performance gave him the opportunity to be called for his first FIFA World Cup with France, but it has not been easy for him after he was an Angolan refugee after his parents ran from their own country.

France is one of the best national teams for Qatar 2022. Les Bleus have tons of good players in each position, so they will definitely be one of the toughest participants. In the midfield, Eduardo Camavinga will probably replace N’Golo Kante, who got injured, as he has similarities with Chelsea's player.

Eduardo Camavinga's story: The Angolan refugee that became a top midfielder for France

Throughout history, multiple African players have acquired the French passport to play with Les Bleus. Well, Eduardo Camavinga is one of those as he was born in Miconge, Cabinda, Angola.

In 2002, Eduardo's parents, who are Congolese, escaped their country during the war in order to avoid the armed conflict. That's when they landed in Angola, where Eduardo Celmi Camavinga was born.

They were refugees in Angola for almost two years. After that time, the family moved to Fougeres, France, where they grew up. First, Eduardo's mother tried to make him commit to Judo, but the child was determined to become a soccer player.

After some time, the mother accepted Eduardo's decision to play soccer. He was a promising star, so his parents made it possible for him to play that sport and helped him in every single moment.

Then, in 2013 everything changed. Unfortunately, their house was burnt down, losing all their properties. They had to start all over again and their finances were compromised, that's when Eduardo decided to really commit to soccer and help his family out of poverty.

A few years later, Stade Rennais signed Eduardo Camavinga for its second team. He quickly proved what he was capable of, becoming a top midfielder despite his young age.

In 2019, the whole family acquired the French passport, so he was able to be called for the national team. Two years later, Real Madrid signed him in a huge transfer, and he has lived up to the expectations the team had for him.

Now, Didier Deschamps, French national team coach, called him for Qatar 2022 and he is set to be part of the starting XI in the tournament. Eduardo Camavinga, the Angolan refugee that, despite his young age, is nowadays a remarkable midfielder who is fulfilling all his childhood dreams.