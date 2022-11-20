In the first controversial call of the 2022 World Cup, Ecuador seemed to have a valid goal in the first minutes of the opening match. However, VAR appeared and with it also came the memes and reactions.

Qatar and Ecuador clashed in the inaugural game of the 2022 World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium. After an exciting opening ceremony, the tournament started and just in the third minute, VAR made its appearance for the first time.

Enner Valencia scored with a header following a huge mistake by goalkeeper Saad Alsheeb, but the Video Assistant Referee suddenly stopped the celebrations. After almost five minutes of different reviews, the play was ruled as an offside and Ecuador's goal went off the board.

The call made by VAR was really controversial and it became the first massive moment in social media during the World Cup. Considering Qatar are hosts, thousands of fans delivered memes and reactions.

VAR: Ecuador's goal memes and reactions

After the reviews and the final image of a millimetric offside, the memes and reactions appeared on social media. Here are some of those funniest moments following Enner Valencia's goal and the immediate intervention of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).