Argentina travel to Qatar 2022 full of hope after their recent Copa America title. Having Lionel Messi on the team only increases the high expectations they usually have. Read along to know more about their trip to the FIFA World Cup.

France, Brazil, Spain, Germany, and England are part of the group of candidates to win the FIFA World Cup that will start on November 20. But Argentina should definitely be included in that top-tier National Teams ready to take the win in Qatar 2022 as well. In their case, the present is exactly the opposite of what it was going into Russia 2018.

The Argentine squad is now mentally unlocked after winning a title after three decades when they took home the Copa America played in 2021. That achievement ended with a victory over Brazil in no other place than the mythic Maracanã. That propelled the Lionel Messi’s team to an incredible run that had them with an almost perfect journey in the South American qualifiers.

Although there were some injuries scares the last month that may hinder their possibilities if those players aren’t available at their best. For them, the draw determined they are part of group C with their first challenge being Saudi Arabia on November 22. Argentina will play Mexico next before closing out against Poland and Robert Lewandowski. Stay here to know more about their trip to Qatar 2022.

Argentina’s road to Qatar 2022

The qualifiers in South America are very simple in their format. There are only 10 teams competing for four direct spots in the FIFA World Cup. Also, the fifth gets an extra opportunity via a playoff game against a rival from another Confederation. This time there were no surprises since the two world class participants cruised past the rest with plenty of ease.

Argentina finished the qualifiers right behind Brazil, with a six-point difference. Though there was a very rare situation that included a suspended match between these juggernauts. That match ended up being cancelled, so both appear with just 17 games played in the standings. But even with that missing duel, the gap to the others was wild.

Their path was so solid that they had a place in Qatar 2022 with four matchdays to go. That’s how dominant they were. Argentina, just like Brazil, closed undefeated after struggling so much in the previous qualifiers. In the end, they got 11 wins and only six ties in route to a spotless journey that has them arriving to the tournament with a lot of confidence.

