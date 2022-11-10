One team that usually complicates superior opponents is definitely Switzerland based on their most recent appearances. The qualifiers to Qatar 2022 weren’t an exception. Read along to find out how the Swiss made it to the FIFA World Cup.

There are a few couple of countries that arrive to every FIFA World Cup with the only goal of winning the title. Brazil, France, Argentina, England and Germany are part of that group. But for other squads such as Switzerland going as far as possible in Qatar 2022 is the mindset they have going in.

Their most recent national teams’ competition was a statement that shouldn’t be skipped. In the Euro played in 2021 they were paired with non-other than France in round of 16. That seemed like the end of the road for the Swiss, although they pulled off an upset win they won’t forget by beating the French in the penalty shootout after coming back from a 1-3 deficit with 10 minutes to go.

In the quarterfinals they also took Spain all the way, before losing in the penalties. That was a prove of what they can do in these types of events when they are complete. Switzerland were drawn to tough group G with Brazil, Serbia and Cameroon. Stay here to learn how they qualified to the FIFA World Cup.

Switzerland’s road to Qatar 2022

That adventure they had in the latest European competition was an interesting precedent. But the most notable thing is that they were able to top that in the UEFA qualifiers by knocking out an all-time giant from the chance to be in the FIFA World Cup. Switzerland shared group C with four other Nations to determine who had the right to be in Qatar 2022.

Those opponents were four-time FIFA World Cup champions Italy, Northern Ireland, Lithuania and Bulgaria. After playing against each other twice, the leader would advance directly to Qatar 2022. Those who finished second had to play the playoffs. Clashing with the Italians was not ideal, but they ended up taking the group undefeated.

Their five wins along with three ties left them in the first place with a two-point advantage after eight games. Although there was one play that changed everything in the second-to-last Matchday. Jorginho had a penalty in the stoppage to put the Italians ahead, but he failed by much. Curiously enough, the midfielder also missed one in the match played in Switzerland that ended 0-0.

