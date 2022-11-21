Qatar 2022 is finally here. After four and a half years of wait, many questions about the FIFA World Cup have started to arise. Many wonder, for instance, how many minutes can be added to a game by the referee.

We're finally enjoying the best time of the year. Qatar 2022 is underway, and there's nothing else the soccer community could care about. The FIFA World Cup is once again the biggest subject of discussion and will continue to be for the remainder of the year.

Though the tournament ends on December 18 with the grand final, we should expect the World Cup to continue making noise beyond that date. But there's plenty of time for that, right now we're enoying the first group stage games.

Of course, this competition catches the eye of millions around the planet. Therefore, many may have all kinds of questions come the World Cup time, such as how many minutes can be added by the referee to a game.

How many minutes can be added to World Cup games

Referees can add minutes to a game in each half to make up for the time lost in different situations such as substitutions, fouls, players who require medical attention, or VAR reviews.

There's no limit on how many minutes can be added. But usually, refs take into account how much time was wasted during the game. There are games in which adding between 3 and 5 minutes could be enough, but others can go way longer.

