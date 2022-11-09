All the 32 squads are announcing their final lists for Qatar 2022. Now, it was France the team that revealed the players who will participate in the next FIFA World Cup with some huge stars missing, but of course with Kylian Mbappe in it.

Qatar 2022 is a few days from starting and all the 32 participants are unveiling their rosters for the tournament. France has now revealed its final list for the competition with huge stars missing that surprised everybody. But stay calm, it is not Kylian Mbappe.

France is one of the strongest national teams for the next FIFA World Cup. Les Bleus are the reigning champions after they got the title in Russia 2018. Now, their dream is the same: to dominate at Qatar 2022.

The two-times FIFA World Cup champions are seen as one of the favorite teams to win this year. They have an incredible depth in each position, so that's why coach Didier Deschamps had to leave some huge stars out of the list.

France's Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Roster:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Rennes).

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Raphael Varane (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (AS Monaco), Matteo Guendozi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Jordan Veretout (Marseille).

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig).

France's missing names for Qatar 2022:

As said before, France has at least two really good players in each position, so it was very difficult for Didier Deschamps to do this list. Some huge stars will miss the FIFA World Cup due to injuries like Paul Pogba (Juventus) and N'Golo Kante (Chelsea). Others like Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid), Mike Maignan (AC Milan) or Jonathan Clauss (Marseille) simply were not able to make it to the 25-man list even though the coach had a spot available for one of them.

