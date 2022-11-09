The previous weeks before the FIFA World Cup have the release of the list of players that will represent their countries as the main attraction. Switzerland was one of those squads that communicated theirs. Find out who made the cut to be in Qatar 2022.

There is a not very extended list of candidates to win the upcoming FIFA World Cup, although Switzerland don’t appear in that list for Qatar 2022. That benefit is reserved for national teams like Brazil, France, Argentina or England, just to name a few. But there are some indications that mark this nation as one to be careful with since they are capable of making things tough for superior opponents.

For example, their opening game in Brazil 2014 had them beating heavy favorites Spain. However, the Swiss won’t have an easy task based on who they share group G with. Of course, their main threat is Brazil. Though the remaining schedule will also be rough since Cameroon and Serbia are the squads that they will have to beat in order to get a spot in round of 16.

It was also an interesting draw since both the Brazilians and the Serbians were part of Switzerland’s group in Russia 2018. That time, those two sides were the ones who advanced, so this will be sort of a rematch for them. Their journey will begin on November 24 against Cameroon in a game that could be decisive despite being early in the tournament.

Switzerland’s full list of players for Qatar 2022

This seems to be a very solid roster overall thanks in part to the experience they have. The Swiss squad is going to be led by Arsenal’s midfielder Granit Xhaka and MLS player Xherdan Shaqiri. Currently playing for Chicago Fire, Shaqiri appears as a big name for them having played over 100 games for Switzerland. The former Liverpool and Bayern star will be participating in his fourth FIFA World Cup.

Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier), Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) and Philipp Köhn (RB Salzburg).

Defenders: Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Fabian Schar (Newcastle), Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Silvan Widmer (Mainz) and Eray Comert (Valencia).

Midfielders: Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest), Denis Zakaria (Chelsea), Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Fabian Frei (Basel), Michel Aebischer (Bologna), Ardon Jashari (Luzern), Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz) and Fabian Rieder (Young Boys).

Forwards: Haris Seferovic (Galatasaray), Breel Embolo (Monaco), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg), Noah Okafor (RB Salzburg) and Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys).

