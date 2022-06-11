If there is suddenly a break from the intense soccer action that the upcoming FIFA World Cup will offer, you should be ready to take advantage of the time off and these are the places you can't miss if you are one of the lucky ones attending Qatar 2022.

The experience of living a FIFA World Cup transcends the merely sporting. It is an event of unparalleled social and cultural magnitude, in which millions of fans of the most diverse nationalities converge with the pretext of enjoying themselves around a field and a ball. If we add to this the cultural offerings of the host country, the result is unmatched.

Qatar 2022 looks set to be an unforgettable edition of the World Cup. Never before has the ball and all that it awakens brought its folklore to be hosted in the Middle East. The combination of Arabian culture and passion for soccer is promising.

There are 27 days of soccer ecstasy ahead, specifically from November 21 to December 18, which of course will be full of drama and excitement, thanks to the 64 matches that will make up the history of Qatar 2022, but also magnificent opportunities to get to know and discover all that the FIFA World Cup host country has to offer.

Days without soccer action in Qatar 2022

Qatar 2022 will be one of the shortest, or shortest, World Cups in recent times. This is indicative of the fact that there will be very few days without soccer matches to enjoy. Still, it pays to be clear on what these dates will be so that you can plan other fun activities, especially if you are going to the Middle East to watch this tournament live.

First of all, it should be noted that from the start of the next FIFA World Cup, i.e. Monday, November 21, with the match between Senegal and Netherlands at the Al Thumama Stadium, until December 6, there will be no break in the number of matches available. The Group Stage and Round of 16 will be played back-to-back without a break.

Then, prior to the start of the Quarter Finals, windows of opportunity open to think about enjoying Qatar 2022 from an angle other than soccer. Thus, the first days off from sporting action are December 7 and 8, in the transition from the Round of 16 and the Quarter Finals.

Then, on December 11 and 12, also located in the transition between Quarter Finals and Semifinals, and finally on December 15 and 16, again in the space generated by the end of the Semifinals and the beginning of the two decisive matches: the third place match and the grand final of the FIFA World Cup.

What places to visit in Qatar if I am going to attend the upcoming FIFA World Cup?

Located to the east of the Arabian Peninsula, Qatar has an area of 11,586 square kilometers and has only one border, to the south with Saudi Arabia, because the other limits of its territory are the waters of the Persian Gulf. In fact, a block of water separates it from Bahrain.

This is curious because the host country of the upcoming FIFA World Cup is usually associated immediately with the desert, without taking into account its intrinsic relationship with the sea, even though it is a plain covered with sand. Regarding its religious influence, it is a confessionally Islamic country, Muslim.

So with this interesting mix of desert tradition and unbreakable relationship with the aquatic, a strong Muslim culture with a broad worship of the past and a constant power of innovation, Qatar 2022 offers the following options to enjoy outside of soccer fever.

The Corniche

A runner to enjoy a 5 kilometer walk in which you will be accompanied at all times by the sound of the waves of the sea, in which you can appreciate the skyline of Doha. It can be used to reach important sites such as the Museum of Islamic Art.

The Pearl Qatar

Only in Doha can you find the confluence between the natural and the technological. This place is an artificial island located north of the capital and is an ode to luxury and eccentricity, as you can find high-priced restaurants, as well as exclusive brand stores and a constant parade of the most luxurious cars in the world.

Al Zuraba Fort

This place is not to be missed since it is the ruins of an ancient city founded by merchants in the 18th century, which was later destroyed in 1811. Eighty-nine years later it was abandoned in its entirety and ended up being buried by the desert sand. If you are going to visit this fort, schedule your visit as it is 107 kilometers from Doha.

Khor Al Adaid

Located 60 kilometers southwest of Doha, it is one of the natural wonders that Qatar 2022 will offer to those attending the FIFA World Cup. It is an inland sea, a real spectacle in which the sea enters the desert. It is located on the border with Saudi Arabia.

Souq Waqik

There is no better place to appreciate the contrast between Qatar's lavish modernity and its millenary Arabic tradition. This place is the heir to the commercial activity of this region, an authentic market where you can find typical and handcrafted products, food, jewelry and more.

Imam Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab Mosque

Named after an important Muslim preacher, this place is an emblem of the Qatari faith. It is 175,000 square meters in size and has space for approximately 11,000 people to carry out their religious activities with ease. Its majesty is not only symbolic, because architecturally, it is an exquisite construction.

Aspire Park

It doesn't hurt to fall into the commonplace that this site is the real lung of Doha. It consists of 88 hectares of green and soothing landscape where hiking and contemplative activities are available. It also has children's play areas so that the whole family can have a wonderful time.