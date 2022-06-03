There are teams like the host country of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 that will experience for the first time the unforgettable and incomparable experience of playing in a tournament of this magnitude. However, there is a privileged group for whom playing on this stage is practically a habit. Meet the National Teams with the most appearances in the World Cup.

In the 21 editions of the FIFA World Cup in its 92-year history, 78 National Teams have taken part in the tournament. Beyond those who have had the honor of being proclaimed champions, there is the simple joy of participating, which is an important filter at the global level since less than half of FIFA's affiliates (211) have achieved it.

Qatar 2022 is approaching by leaps and bounds and with it the addition of another country to the aforementioned short list of World Cup host countries. None other than the host country of this edition of the World Cup. Neither their fans nor their players will forget the romantic feeling of their first-ever participation in this tournament.

The sensation that Qatar will be experiencing at the upcoming FIFA World Cup is nothing compared to the experience that comes with the experience. While every World Cup is unique, having a rich history of experience behind them gives the National Teams a sense of security. There are a handful of them who have played many editions of this tournament.

The National Teams with the most FIFA World Cup editions played

In total, there are 21 National Teams that only have a single memory in their album of FIFA World Cup appearances. 21 teams that appeared fleetingly only to not return until now, although it is worth noting that Canada and Ukraine or Wales will extend their memories to two editions played when the ball rolls in Qatar 2022.

With the exception of the 21 teams already mentioned, all the other participants have attended at least two editions. And of that group, there is a small group of teams that have monopolized the 21 editions of the FIFA World Cup played so far, which you will learn about below. It should be clarified that for obvious reasons Qatar 2022 has not yet been added to those who have been able to qualify for it.

The United States - 10 editions

The Stars and Stripes are one of the countries with the longest pedigree in this tournament. Despite the fact that they have not been able to win it, they have been frequent attendees of the FIFA World Cup since 1990. In Qatar 2022, with a promising generation of players, they will be looking to equal what they achieved in 1930, when they finished third.

Netherlands - 10 editions

If luck and focus had been on their side, the Netherlands would not only be remembered for their good soccer but also for having won a FIFA World Cup. The three-time runners-up return to the big stage for Qatar 2022 after breaking their streak of three consecutive World Cups at Russia 2018.

Korea Republic - 10 editions

Consistency is the label that Koreans boast. Since 1986, they have not failed to attend any of the editions of the FIFA World Cup that have been held. At Qatar 2022, they are aiming to exorcise the ghost that haunts them: in only two of their ten appearances have they been able to advance beyond the group stage.

Russia - 11 editions

Its phase as Soviet Union has more World Cup qualifiers than its current facet as Russia. In its first stage, it had 7 participations and since its current name, USA 1994, only 3. It will not be in Qatar 2022 due to off-field issues.

Switzerland - 11 editions

He has not missed an edition of the FIFA World Cup since Germany 2006. The Swiss team has been a constant fixture at this tournament, but has not yet been able to pull off an upset. The closest they have come to glory was in 1934, 1938 and 1954, when they advanced to the Quarter Finals. It will be at Qatar 2022 to increase its quota of World Cups played.

Sweden - 12 editions

Although they have not been consistent in their participation in the FIFA World Cup (their maximum quota of consecutive editions played is 3: 1970, 1974 and 1978) they have somehow managed to play this tournament more times than most of the teams affiliated to FIFA. Qatar 2022 will miss them after succumbing in the UEFA Qualifiers.

Serbia - 12 editions

How is it possible for a newly established nation to have such a large number of FIFA World Cup appearances? Quite simply, because it is the heir to the glories of Yugoslavia and Serbia and Montenegro. Under its current status, it has played only South Africa 2010 and Russia 2018. It arrives at Qatar 2022 with an interesting group of players led by Dusan Vlahovic.

Uruguay - 13 editions

The first world champion of the American continent is also one of the countries with the longest tradition in the World Cups. Although it has not won the tournament since Brazil 1950, Uruguay always presents a competitive team capable of upsetting anyone. Qatar 2022 will be their third World Cup in a row.

Belgium - 13 editions

The golden generation of Belgian soccer attends Qatar 2022 with the premise of finally making good on the predictions that put their National Team as a candidate for the title. Just in Russia 2018 they achieved their best result in this tournament, placing third behind Croatia and defending champions France.

France - 15 editions

There is no doubt that the heyday of French soccer is recent. Since returning to the World Cups in 1998, an edition played on its territory, it has not missed a single World Cup, and has played in three finals and won two, including the most recent one at Russia 2018. Qatar 2022 has them as one of the natural candidates to win the cup because they have a very large squad of elite players.

England - 15 editions

Popularized as the dean of soccer, England has not been able to justify its status with titles. However, it has been a consistent qualifier for the FIFA World Cup. With the exception of a slip-up at USA 1994, they have not missed an edition of the tournament since Spain 1982 and Qatar 2022 will be no exception.

Spain - 15 editions

The history of Spain is that of one of the most consistent countries in this tournament that in one edition, South Africa 2010, revealed to its history to win the World Cup. Beyond its conquest, which was no small feat, it can boast little. Qatar 2022 extends its streak of consecutive FIFA World Cup qualification, which began in Argentina in 1978.

México - 16 editions

Among the top 5 National Teams with the most participations in FIFA World Cups, it is the one that has had the least success in this tournament. It has not missed an edition since USA 1994, but it also bears the curse that since then Mexico has been unable to advance beyond the Round of 16. Will Qatar 2022 finally be its turning point?

Argentina - 17 editions

The two-time world champions are one of the most feared teams on the planet, especially now that they have Lionel Messi (and before that, the late Diego Maradona). Since Germany 1974 they have not failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup and Qatar 2022 adds to their streak. In that period they have played 4 finals, of which they have lost the two most recent ones, Italy 1990 and Brazil 2014.

Italy - 18 editions

If it is said that the four-time world champion is living one of his darkest times, it is not unreasonable. Unfortunately, Qatar 2022 will not be able to enjoy its competitive gene, as it did in Russia 2018, after its dramatic elimination in the UEFA Qualifiers. In addition to the aforementioned editions, the other editions of this tournament not attended are Uruguay 1930 and Sweden 1958.

Germany - 19 editions

It is easier to count the editions in which Germany has not played than the other way around, and they are Uruguay 1930 and Brazil 1950. Since they were champions in Switzerland 1954, they have not missed a single edition of this tournament. Qatar 2022 represents their opportunity to vindicate themselves after a disastrous participation in Russia 2018, where they put in the worst performance in their history by failing to advance from the group stage.

Brazil - 21 editions

It is understandable that Brazil is the most winning country in the history of the FIFA World Cup, with five championships, knowing that it is the only National Team that has attended absolutely every edition of this tournament. In Qatar 2022, they are looking to break their 20-year drought after being crowned for the last time in Korea Japan 2002.