Tim Weah's goal against Wales in Matchday 1 of Group B in Qatar 2022 meant something bigger for him. The 1-0 scored by USMNT's striker gave him the opportunity to put his name above an absolut legend: Pele.

Everyone knows what Pele means to soccer, so it is not easy to surpass what he did. Now, USMNT's Tim Weah put his name above the Brazilian legend after scoring the first goal of the game against Wales in Matchday 1 of Group B in Qatar 2022.

Brazil 2014 was USMNT's last appearance in a FIFA World Cup. They had a great run in the Concacaf Qualifiers for Qatar 2022, finally returning to soccer's biggest Male tournament.

For Wales, the wait was even longer. After a 64-year World Cup drought, the Dragons were able to qualify again for this competition, but they didn't start with the right foot with an early goal by Tim Weah that gave the USMNTthe advantage in the first half.

Tim Weah puts his name above Pele by scoring against Wales in Qatar 2022

Matchday 1 of Group B in Qatar 2022 had one of the toughest games between the USMNT and Wales. Both teams are set to fight for the second place, so a victory was very important for these squads.

During the first minutes, the USMNT showed all its power and tried to get an early goal. At the 36th minute, Tim Weah gave them the 1-0 after a very good definition by the Lille striker.

This goal not only meant the momentary victory for the United States, but also a personal record for Weah. The striker put his name above Pele as the Brazilian legend was the last player to score against Wales in a FIFA World Cup.

Wales didn't appear in a FIFA World Cup for 64 years. During the quarter finals in 1958 FIFA World Cup, Brazil won against the Dragons with a solo-goal by Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.