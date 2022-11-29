Qatar 2022 is closing its regular phase and Matchday 3 presents a very important game for the USMNT. The Stars and Stripes will face Iran in Group B activity, but what happens if they lose to the AFC squad in the FIFA World Cup?

It's definition time in Qatar 2022. Matchday 3 has started and now it's turn for Group B to select which two national teams will go to the Round of 16. The most important question of the day for Americans is: what happens if the USMNT lose to Iran in the FIFA World Cup?

The group stage is ending and Qatar 2022 is starting to receive teams for the Round of 16. The knockout stage is very exciting as all comes to a single match where only one squad will be able to stay alive in the tournament.

In Group B, things are very complicated and it will come to last match to define which teams will advance. The USMNT is going to face Iran in a very tough game and the United States must do it perfect in order to get a place in the next round.

What happens if the USMNT lose to Iran in the FIFA World Cup?

USMNT and Iran will close the day in a very exciting game that will be decisive for both squads. Of course it won't be easy for the Stars and Stripes as the Asian team arrives to this game after defeating Wales with a 2-0 score.

The USMNT need a win against Iran in order to advance to the next round. With two points acquired, a victory will put them with five units and it wouldn't matter what happens between England and Wales in the other match.

But if the United States lose to Iran or even tie with them, the Stars and Stripes would be eliminated from Qatar 2022. That's why it is vital to get a win and, if it is possible, with tons of goals in case England draws with Wales and then aspire to the first place.

