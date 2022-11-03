Qatar is not only known for its wealth, but also for its great scenery, activities and drinks. Here, check out which is the most popular beer in the World Cup host country.

Qatar is preparing for one of the most important and highly anticipated international events: the World Cup 2022, which is organized by FIFA. On the same day of the inauguration, November 20, 32 countries will present their soccer teams and start the group stage.

The official host country team entered automatically, while the rest of the countries had to earn the right to compete. The World Cup was made up of 8 groups, where a total of 64 matches will be played. This is the last time that the phases will be made up of this number, since in the next edition, the number of countries that will be able to participate will be increased.

There will be up to four matches per day during the first stage and they will be staggered throughout the day. The only matches that may overlap will be those played on the last day of the group stage, due to competitive integrity. In case you want to prepare for the preview, you can make your prediction here.

What is the most popular beer in Qatar?

The most popular beer in Qatar is Fizzin Apple and has a total of 2.97 alcohol percentage. The drink consists of a carbonated sparkling apple juice. It is not exactly a beer but it is given the name because it is of the same style.

On the other hand, there is also a malt soft drink quite popular in the region and it is called Barbician. It is a kind of non-alcoholic beer, originally produced by the Bass brewery. It is available in various parts of the world and not necessarily in a Qatari store.