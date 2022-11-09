The best players in the world are usually forwards and they are the ones who set the biggest scoring records in the World Cups. Check here who got the fastest goal.

Scoring a goal in a FIFA World Cup is one of the most difficult things in the world, and even more difficult is setting a record like Miroslav Klose (Germany) with 16 goals scored in a period of four World Cups.

Only five players were able to score more than 12 goals during their pro player career with their national teams. But only one of those five, Just Fontaine, did so during a single World Cup in 1958 with 13 goals.

The least that World Cup games usually have are goals, unless a big favorite is playing against an underdog or smaller nation. But if there are two big teams it is unlikely that the scoreboard will end up with more than three goals.

What is the name of the player who scored the fastest goal in a FIFA World Cup?

The player who scored the fastest goal in history is Turkish, his name is Hakan Sukur, he scored the fastest goal in a FIFA World Cup in just 11 seconds of starting the game Turkey against South Korea in 2002.

The second fastest goal in history was scored by Vaclav Masek (16 seconds), he was born in the Czech Republic. Another player noted for scoring the third fastest goal was Ernst Lehner (West Germany), only 25 seconds was enough for Lehner to score a goal against Austria.

Most of the FIFA World Cup Top Goal Scorers are Europeans or South Americans, and only two active players are close to ten goals and they will play in Qatar 2022, one is from England and one from Germany.