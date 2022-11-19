Karim Benzema was ruled out of 2022 World Cup after suffering an injury during training, two days before France's opening match. Here, check out when was the last time that the reigning Ballon d'Or didn't play in the tournament.

Qatar 2022: When was the last time that the reigning Ballon d’Or missed the World Cup?

Karim Benzema has been officially ruled out of the 2022 World Cup, two days before France’s opening match against Australia on Tuesday (Nov. 21). The striker suffered a thigh injury during training session on Saturday, which will take three weeks of recovery.

"I am extremely sad for Karim, who had made this World Cup a major objective," said coach Didier Deschamps in a statement. "Despite this new blow for the French team, I have full confidence in my group. We will do everything to meet the huge challenge that awaits us."

Benzema, who also missed Russia 2018, would have returned to the World Cup as the Ballon d’Or winner, after he took home the trophy last month. So, when was the last time that the reigning Ballon d’Or missed the tournament. If you want to check all the possible results, don't miss our World Cup 2022 simulator.

The last time reigning Ballon d’Or winner didn’t play the World Cup

Benzema will be the first reigning Ballon d’Or winner to miss the World Cup since Allan Simonsen in 1978, per ESPN Stats. However, Simonsen didn’t play because Denmark didn’t qualify for the tournament. Before that, Alfredo Di Stefano didn't play in 1958 because Spain didn't qualify.

Also, according to MisterChip, it is also the first time ever that the reigning Ballon d’Or and the second-best Sadio Mané, who is also out after having to undergo surgery, won’t be playing at the tournament despite their teams being qualified.

In Russia 2018 and Brazil 2014, Cristiano Ronaldo was the reigning Ballon D’Or. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi was the Ballon d’Or winner before the 2010 World Cup. In Germany 2006, the reigning Ballon d’Or was Ronaldinho.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.