Another big team to follow this FIFA World Cup is Portugal. With Cristiano Ronaldo as its leader, the European squad will show a mix of youth and experienced players in their starting XI to fight for the title in Qatar 2022.

Qatar 2022 is just around the corner and all the 32 teams are preparing their rosters in order to compete for the title. Portugal is one of the contestants that is considered as favorite in the next FIFA World Cup. The Europeans will present a posible starting XI that combines youth and experienced players that should scare anyone that steps in front of them.

To talk about Portugal is to talk about Cristiano Ronaldo, undoubtedly. Manchester United's superstar is not going through his best moment, though, but he should never be underestimated. He will be the leader for his national team and he will try to repeat what he did in the Euro 2016 when he won this championship.

But behind Cristiano Ronaldo there's a lot of talent in this national team. Most of the players in the squad that Fernando Santos will take to Qatar 2022 are starters in their respective clubs, so this combination should have no problem to go through group stage and more during the competition.

Which is the best starting XI of Portugal for the FIFA World Cup?

4-3-3 Formation

Goalkeeper

Despite all the experience that Fernando Santos has available in this position, it seems like the coach will trust in a youth player to be the starting goalkeeper. Diogo Costa has proved he has what it takes to defend Portugal's net as he has done with Porto. Rui Silva and Rui Patricio would be the substitutes next November.

Defenders

This zone is probably the easiest for Fernando Santos to select who will take the initial roles. Pepe's last dance with Portugal will be at Qatar 2022 as he is set to be the starting center back alongside Ruben Dias. As for the left and right back positions, Nuno Mendes (PSG) and Joao Cancelo (Manchester City) should have no problem to take this spots in Qatar 2022.

Midfielders

For the midfield, Fernando Santos has very good talents available. Despite Manchester United's bad moment, Bruno Fernandes is set to be the box-to-box player in this zone. Other player from Manchester, but from the Citizens, will start with the offensive role: Bernardo Silva. As for the one that will stay and help the defense, there are two solid options: William Carvalho and Danilo Pereyra, but it seems that this last one is the manager's favorite.

Forwards

Unless something extraordinary happens, there's no doubt thet Cristiano Ronaldo will be in Qatar 2022 to captain Portugal's squad. This zone is probably the one that presents more options for Fernando Santos. As left wing, Rafael Leao proved with AC Milan that he is the best player for this position with a remarkable year. On the other side, the manager could use Diogo Jota or even Otavio, but it seems like the first one is winning the race for the starting role.