After the action in group A ended, the first two places were defined, which are the ones who will play the round of 16. Here we tell you who could be the rivals of Senegal, who finished second in the group.

The activity in group A is over and it is already known who the qualifiers for the round of 16 are. As expected, the Netherlands finished as leaders after defeating the locals Qatar, while in second place ended Senegal after his 2-1 victory. You can see the round of 16 in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Before the start of the World Cup, the Netherlands were expected to lead and Qatar to be knocked out, which eventually happened. It remained to be seen who would take second place, and there were two clear candidates, who faced each other in the last Matchday so that the resolution of the group would have even more tension.

Ecuador and Senegal had a tough game ahead of them, and it was lived with that intensity. The Ecuadorians had a slight advantage since they had 4 points, one more than the Senegalese and it was enough for them to tie to stay in first place, while for Senegal only victory was enough. Finally, the 2-1 score qualified the Africans for the round of 16.

Possible rivals

The rivals of Senegal will come out of group B, which is not yet defined but has a favorite to be the leader: England have 4 points and even a tie would be enough to be leaders, if the United States and Iran tie. In any case, they are favorites to win against Wales.

The interesting thing about this group B is that in reality the four teams have chances to be leaders, that's why we will see the other three cases. USMNT need to win and England to lose. Same for Iran, a victory and a loss for England. Wales has it difficult, but not impossible: they need a draw between USMNT and the Iranians and beat the English by at least 4 goals, something that seems unlikely.

