The national team managers are the ones who carry out the selection of the best players to play in a World Cup, and they take a big part building the team’s strategy to play.

Being a national team player is a great honor, but being a national team manager is a prestige like few others, it is a unique job with good pay and high levels of stress.

Before reaching a World Cup, managers must build a squad with the best players of a nation to go through the long road of the World Cup Qualifiers before dreaming of reaching the biggest soccer tournament.

Most of the time the national team managers are from the same country they are managing, but in some cases, like in South America, some managers come from other countries like Brazil or Argentina since those countries have good managers and they are World Cup winners.

What is the name of the first national team manager to win the FIFA World Cup?

The first manager is obviously behind the first team to win a World Cup, his name was Alberto Suppici and he was the manager of the 1930's Uruguay national team that won the inaugural FIFA World Cup.

After the first edition of the FIFA World Cup another manager set a record that has not been broken yet, Vittorio Pozzo is the only national team manager to win two World Cups in a row, 1934 and 1938.

Most of the FIFA World Cup winning managers are Europeans, 12 of them, the majority are from Germany (4) and Italy (4), while another nine are from South America.