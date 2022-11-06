Uruguay are a two-time World Champion and one of the most competitive teams in soccer history. Still, thousands of fans don't understand the mystery behind the four stars on their jerseys. In this article, you'll find out why the Garra Charrua will never remove them.

Uruguay might be easily recognized as the best National Team during the first half of the 20th century. The South American squad won the 1930 World Cup (the first ever played) and shocked the entire planet in 1950 after beating Brazil with the biggest upset in soccer history: the famous Maracanazo.

Juan Alberto Schiaffino, Obdulio Varela, Enzo Francescoli, Diego Forlan, Jose Leandro Andrade, Alcides Ghiggia and Luis Suarez are just a few of the legendary names who have used that mythic jersey. Also, Uruguay are the winningest team in Copa America alongside Argentina with 15 championships.

As a tradition in soccer, closely vigilated by FIFA, the National Teams who win the World Cup are entitled to embrodier a star on their jerseys as a symbol of recognition. Brazil have five stars, Germany and Italy put four and so on. However, one country hasn't aplied that rule. If you look closely, Uruguay always take the field proudly with four stars and here are the important reasons why.

Why do Uruguay have 4 stars on their jersey?

Before the birth of the World Cup thanks to Jules Rimet in 1930, the Summer Olympic Games were the most important tournament for any country in soccer. After many years of debate, the Olympic tournaments of Paris 1924 and Amsterdam 1928 have been recognized as professional World Championships. There are two main reasons for that: FIFA organized the tournaments and professional players were allowed to participate.

So, in practical terms, the Olympic Games were the equivalent of the World Cup. Plain and simple. Prior to the emergence of the World Cup, Uruguay took home both gold olympic medals and officially proclaimed themselves as world champions. Uruguay won two World Cups, two Olympic Games and nine Copa America during an incredible 40-year span (1916-1956).

After decades of a controversy around the subject, Uruguay got official permission in 1992 to use the four stars on their jerseys permanently. According to this historic decision, the South American squad is recognized as a four-time World Champion (1924, 1928, 1930 and 1950). In 2021, an employee of FIFA sent a request to remove two stars from the jersey producing a massive scandal. Uruguay defended their position and, a few months later, FIFA had to recant. Uruguay will never be questioned again and they're allowed to have the four stars.