Luis Suárez is at a stage in his career where he wants to give back to the younger generation, a career that will see him play in his 4th World Cup come November. Suárez is fresh off of a Torneo Clausura championship with Nacional, the club he returned to after more than 17 years in Europe.

Luis Suárez scored 5 goals in 12 matches and has been an inspiration to the younger players of Los Tricolores. On the national team, Luis Suárez is coaching the player many feel will take his place, Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez.

Despite some unwarranted criticism, Darwin Núñez has 2 goals in six Premier League matches and 1 goal in 4 Champions League ties. Suárez knows about the pressures of being “the man” and having to guide Núñez is something he takes seriously.

Luis Suárez on the pressures of being the face of a team

Speaking to Montevideo Portal, the former Barcelona striker was asked about Darwin Núñez and his improving form at Liverpool, there Suárez spoke about his own experiences at the World Cup and at Liverpool.

“When I would come in and score two or three goals against Real Madrid or had an amazing game, people would say, “Hey look Suárez” or “Pah did you see Suárez”. That gets to you, in the World Cup of 2014 it affected me. I felt that I had to be the savior of Uruguay, and that irritated me and made me do something stupid against Giorgio Chiellini.”

When it came to Núñez, Suárez stated, “It is difficult to live with the pressure of playing every three days and having to perform. They will forget (the fans and the press) that the previous game you scored two goals or that you gave an assist and played the best game of the season. They live in the present and being at Liverpool you have to live in the present."

“If you miss a goal in a game, they are going to laugh at the goal you miss. But you have to be strong mentally and stay away from all that. You yourself have to demand yourself and say: 'Wow, what a goal I missed! I can't miss the next one." And don't care what people say. And so, practice, improve and be strong in that aspect”