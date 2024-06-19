Spain will face off against Italy in the Matchday 2 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game in the United States and other parts of the world here.

Spain vs Italy: Where and how to watch live the UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

Spain will take on Italy in the Matchday 2 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Learn how to watch the game through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries. In the USA, you can catch the match on ViX Premium for just $4.99!

[Watch Spain vs Italy live in the USA on ViX]

This duel could determine the future leader of the group. Spain had an outstanding debut against Croatia, who finished third in the last World Cup, with a commanding 3-0 victory. This win has put Spain in an excellent position to advance, boosting their confidence and setting high expectations for the rest of the tournament.

On the other hand, Italy recently secured a 2-1 victory over Albania. With a challenging match against Croatia on the horizon, Italy understand that achieving a good result against Spain is crucial to avoid a difficult final Matchday. This makes their upcoming encounter with Spain even more significant, as both teams aim to secure their positions in the group standings.

Spain vs Italy: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (June 21)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 21)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (June 21)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 21)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 21)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Spain vs Italy in the USA

Spain and Italy are set to feature in one of the most anticipated and intriguing duels of the group stage on Matchday 2. In the USA, you can catch this exciting game on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Alvaro Morata of Spain – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Running from June 14 to July 14, Euro 2024 is one of this summer’s most important tournaments, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the thrilling matchup between Spain and Italy.

Spain vs Italy: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: VIVA, TVA+, TSN3, TSN4, TVA Sports, TSN1, TLN

France: M6.fr, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Molotov, Free, 6play, M6, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, ZDF, Servus TV

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Sport 24

Republic of Ireland: ITVX, RTE Player, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, STV Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 1, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Sport TV1, RTP 1

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports