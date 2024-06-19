Find out here how to watch the 2024 Copa America inaugural match between Argentina and Canada in the United States.

The 2024 Copa America opening match will bring us a can’t-miss game when defending champions Argentina take on Canada in Atlanta to kick off a historic edition of the oldest international tournament on Earth. ViX Premium will bring this exciting inaugural game to you for just $4.99 in the US!

Watch Argentina vs Canada live in the USA on ViX Premium

Lionel Messi and company head into this year’s Copa America in the United States looking to retain their crown after a memorable triumph in Brazil three years ago. Besides, the world champs will want to test themselves ahead of their title defense in the 2026 World Cup, also in the US.

The Canucks, on the other hand, know this could be a serious measuring stick for their Copa America aspirations. Jesse Marsch is trying to find out what’s the true potential of this team, so what better than a test against a powerhouse to get the answer?

When will the Argentina vs Canada match be played?

Argentina and Canada will face each other in the 2024 Copa America inaugural match on Thursday, June 20, at 8:00 PM (ET) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina looks on during the second half in the game against Ecuador at Soldier Field on June 09, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Argentina vs Canada: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Argentina vs Canada in the USA

The 2024 Copa America opening match between Argentina and Canada is definitely a can’t-miss fixture for the soccer community. Subscribe to ViX Premium and enjoy this must-watch game in the US with plans starting at only $4.99!

With the 2026 World Cup in sight, the 2024 Copa America will be a tournament to watch in the USA this summer, with the best teams and players on the continent taking center stage from June 20 to July 14. ViX Premium has rights to broadcast all 32 Copa America 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the inaugural game between Argentina and Canada.

Other broadcasting options: Fubo, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, and Univision.