For the 2024 edition of the Copa America there will be six Concacaf teams.

Historically, the Copa America has been a prestigious tournament showcasing the best of South American football talent. By inviting CONCACAF teams, organizers seek to inject fresh dynamics into the competition.

The inclusion of CONCACAF aligns with broader goals of promoting intercontinental football cooperation. It serves as a platform for cultural exchange and mutual understanding among nations from CONMEBOL and CONCACAF. This move is not just about expanding the tournament’s reach geographically but also about strengthening football relations across the Americas.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is also a major factor as the United States looks to strengthen the sport and by showcasing the best talents in the region, the Copa America serves as an appetizer for the upcoming World Cup.

The link between Conmebol and Concacaf

Looking forward, the inclusion of CONCACAF teams in the Copa America could pave the way for future joint initiatives between CONMEBOL and CONCACAF. It sets a precedent for potential combined tournaments or enhanced regional championships, fostering a more integrated football landscape throughout the Americas.

Brazil lifting the Copa America trophy (2019)

The decision to include CONCACAF teams in the 2024 Copa America represents a strategic move to expand the tournament’s competitive edge, promote football diplomacy, and advance the overall development of the sport across the Americas.