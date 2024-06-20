Argentina take on Canada in the 2024 Copa America inaugural match today, and the question everyone makes is whether Lionel Messi will take the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Is Lionel Messi playing for Argentina vs Canada in the 2024 Copa America opener today?

The 2024 Copa America gets underway today, when Argentina and Canada clash in the opening game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, today at 8:00 PM (ET). And of course, all eyes are on Lionel Messi.

The Inter Miami star is not getting any younger (he turns 37 on Monday, June 24), so this could be his last international tournament. Fortunately, Messi is expected to start for Argentina tonight.

The 8x Ballon d’Or winner still has a lot left in the tank and continues to play a pivotal role for La Albiceleste, which is why he’ll be walking his side out to the field with the captain’s armband in the Copa America debut.

With Messi starting, Argentina’s predicted lineup vs Canada tonight

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni managed Leo’s load in the weeks leading to this game, with Messi coming off the bench in a friendly win over Ecuador before playing the full 90 minutes in another friendly against Guatemala.

Leo Messi in action vs Guatemala.

Messi will therefore lead a star-studded lineup, which is also expected to feature veteran winger Angel Di Maria, who will retire from international soccer after the 2024 Copa America.

Argentina’s predicted lineup: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristián Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Marcos Acuña / Nicolás Tagliafico; Ángel Di María; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez.

Canada’s predicted lineup: Maxime Crépeau; Alistair Johnston, Moïse Bombito, Derek Cornelius, Alphonso Davies; Tajon Buchanan, Stephen Estaquio, Ismael Koné, Liam Millar; Cyle Larin, Jonathan David.

Argentina’s 2024 Copa America schedule