The two-time World Cup winner believes Messi deserves a World Cup but not at the expense of Brazil.

Ronaldo Nazario was one of the most feared forwards of his generation, considered by many to be the best pure goal scorer of his era. The two-time world champion played for Real Madrid, Inter Milan, PSV, Barcelona among others. In 518 matches he would score 352 goals.

At the height of his career, Ronaldo was derailed by knee injuries but even then, still managed to score goals at will, despite his speed being heavily limited. Ronaldo is the FIFA World Cup’s second all-time leading scorer with 15 in 19 matches.

Today the 46-year-old is a majority owner of Real Valladolid in Spain and has controlling stake in his boyhood club Cruzeiro, investing $70 million. Here is what the Brazilian legend had to say about Argentina’s chances at the World Cup.

Ronaldo on Lionel Messi and Argentina

In an interview with The Guardian, Ronaldo was asked if he thought Messi should win the World Cup, the icon stated, "If (Messi) nationalized for Spain. The Brazil-Argentina rivalry is so big. We had incredible battles, with respect, and that’s the loveliest thing in football.

"But Argentina winning the World Cup doesn’t bear thinking about. Does Messi deserve it? Of course, he does – but not with my support. I love him and he’ll understand because I’m sure he would feel exactly the same way."

"When you win there’s respect too: like Diego (Maradona), who’s so respected in Brazil. But, nah.”

Messi has tried to pour cold water on Argentina being the major favorite to lift the World Cup, but pundits are not buying that given the Albiceleste’s form and Messi’s incredible start to the season.