The Golden Boot winner of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is now trying a different sport at the age of 45.

Diego Forlán‘s soccer career is distinguished by his prowess as a prolific striker and his ability to shine on both club and international stages. Born into a footballing family, Forlán began his professional career with Independiente in Argentina before making a mark in Europe with standout performances for Villarreal and Atlético Madrid.

His time at Villarreal saw him become a fan favorite and earned him recognition as one of La Liga’s top forwards, scoring crucial goals and helping the club to Champions League qualification. Forlán’s career reached its zenith during his tenure at Atlético Madrid, where he further solidified his reputation as a lethal goal-scorer. His partnership with Sergio Agüero was particularly memorable, and together they propelled Atlético to success in domestic and European competitions. Notably, Forlán played a pivotal role in Atlético Madrid’s triumph in the UEFA Europa League, where he finished as the competition’s top scorer and earned the Golden Boot.

Internationally, Forlán is celebrated for his contributions to the Uruguayan national team. He represented La Celeste in multiple Copa America tournaments and notably played a crucial role in Uruguay‘s fourth-place finish in the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where he was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player. Forlán also helped Uruguay win the 2011 Copa America. His ability to perform on the biggest stages, coupled with his technical skill and powerful striking ability, cemented his legacy as one of Uruguay’s greatest footballers of all time and a revered figure in global football.

Diego Forlán is now a tennis player

Diego Forlán, at 45, is trying his hand in a sport he has loved since he was a small boy: tennis. It is important to note that Diego Forlán was once a very good tennis prospect but ultimately decided to play soccer, as was the tradition in his family.

Forlán is currently ranked 567 in the doubles +40 ranking and 1441 in the doubles +45 ranking on the ITF site. He has mostly played on clay and is competing in the MT1000 in Lima. Forlán defeated Gonzalo Carreño 6-0, 6-2 and Jorge Hernández with a double 6-0 to advance to the round of 16 in the +45 category.

Forlán will seek to reach the quarterfinals against another Chilean, Pablo Rojas-Holch, the fifth favorite for the title.