The Los Angeles Lakers failed in their quest to win another NBA championship after a crushing loss in the playoffs against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. As a consequence, no one knew for sure if LeBron James would stay with the team.

“I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future. I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends! When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as as my representation about it then you guys will know. Until then (silence emoji). Love.”

In order to convince him to stay, Rob Pelinka had to shake things up. Darvin Ham was fired as head, Dan Hurley got a massive to leave Connnecticut, but in the end, JJ Redick seems to be the front-runner.

However, in something which could produce a shocking turn of events in the NBA, Los Angeles might have had, or even could still have, a final change of heart.

LeBron James and the Lakers are looking for new head coach (Getty Images)

Who will be the next head coach of the Lakers and LeBron James?

JJ Redick will be the new coach of the Los Angeles Lakers after his first meetings with Rob Pelinka and team’s ownership. The length of the contract was confirmed today by Adrian Wojnarowski.

“JJ Redick has agreed on a four-year contract to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Rob Pelinka offered job this morning and Redick’s started working on a staff to surround himself with experience. Pelinka became sold on Redick’s ability to connect with players and his basketball IQ and believes surrounding him with an elite coaching staff will help to shorten the learning curve into his first coaching job, sources said.”