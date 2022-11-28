Uruguay take on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 group stage. Check out here why goalkeeper Fernando Muslera is not starting in the FIFA World Cup.

Uruguay had to sweat, but they ultimately secured a place at Qatar 2022. La Celeste now head into their second game in Group H aiming to take down Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and claim their first win in this year's FIFA World Cup.

Diego Alonso, who received a lot of praise for righting the ship on time in the final rounds of the South American qualifiers, is now under pressure to get his team into the next round. In their debut, Uruguay drew 0-0 with South Korea.

Therefore, the manager has made big changes to face Portugal. Luis Suarez and Facundo Pellistri were dropped, while Edinson Cavani and Guillermo Varela get to start. Fernando Muslera, however, remains on the bench.

Why is Fernando Muslera not starting for Uruguay against Portugal

Fernando Muslera is not starting for Uruguay against Portugal because Alonso continues to choose Sergio Rochet over him. Not only has the Nacional goalkeeper been La Celeste's first choice since Alonso took over, but he's also seven years younger than Muslera (36).

