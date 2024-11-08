MLB News: Brian Cashman sends strong message on Yankees’ situation with Gleyber Torres

Gleyber Torres has entered free agency and no longer has a contract with the New York Yankees. Brian Cashman was forced to clarify the situation regarding the player and his potential return to the team.

The New York Yankees are facing uncertainty regarding the future of Gleyber Torres, who recently entered free agency. Yankees GM Brian Cashman addressed the situation, suggesting that Torres’ return to the Bronx is not guaranteed and may be over.

When asked about Torres’ free agency, Cashman stated, “I’m not gonna dissect what he’s good at and not as good at. Obviously, he’ll have a lot of conversations with a lot of teams that have a need in that area and that might include us, who knows. But appreciate his efforts while he was here.”

Reports from insiders like Jeff Passan indicate that Torres has yet to receive a strong offer from the Yankees, raising questions about whether the team is willing to meet his market value. As one of the team’s most consistent performers, Torres’ potential departure would leave a gap in the infield, but the Yankees appear to be weighing their options as they prepare for the 2025 season.

Gleyber Torres was part of the Yankees’ 2024 World Series run, hitting a home run in Game 4 to help force a Game 5, which they ultimately lost at home due to a series of errors—none of which were Torres’ fault, as he didn’t commit any mistakes in that inning.

Torres with the Yankees

Gleyber Torres debuted with the New York Yankees in 2018 and has been with the team ever since. In his first two seasons, he earned two All-Star Game selections and a Rookie of the Year nomination with 17 votes.

The 2024 season was relatively solid for Torres, who played 154 games with 587 at-bats, 80 runs, 151 hits, 63 RBIs, and 15 home runs. This marked his third season with fewer than 20 home runs (2020, 2021). He finished the season with a .257 batting average and a career-high 136 strikeouts.