DeAndre Hopkins has just joined Patrick Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the quarterback is already recognizing the talent of the star wide receiver.

The Kansas City Chiefs are clearly favorites to win the title this year. A few days ago, the AFC West club signed DeAndre Hopkins, one of the most talented wide receivers in recent years, to help Patrick Mahomes achieve success this season.

There has never been a team in the NFL that achieves a three-peat, and the Chiefs want to be the first to ever do it. The AFC West club is currently favored to win the upcoming Super Bowl, and their chances increased even more recently.

Prior to the trade deadline, Kansas City acquired DeAndre Hopkins from the Titans. Patrick Mahomes now has the star piece that was missing for him to dominate the league and lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy in February.

Patrick Mahomes issues warning to the NFL about his partnership with DeAndre Hopkins

The Chiefs have built a formidable dynasty in the NFL. Andy Reid, the team’s head coach, is widely regarded as a mastermind, creating a highly competitive roster around a top-tier quarterback like Mahomes.

It’s no secret that every team needs an elite quarterback to succeed. Mahomes can elevate mid-tier weapons, making them appear elite, which is exactly what he’s been doing.

The former Texas Tech star has found success with and without top-tier wide receivers. However, the Chiefs have now given him an elite weapon, signing DeAndre Hopkins for the remainder of the season.

Their partnership is already showing promise. Mahomes has praised his new teammate, sending a clear warning to the NFL about what’s in store for their upcoming opponents.

DeAndre Hopkins #8 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 04, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Obviously, he had a big game this last game, but we continue to give him more and more opportunities to make plays,” Mahomes said. “We move him around and let him do what he’s special at and that’s catching the football, winning one-on-one matchups and getting open in zone coverage. It’s just going to help the entire offense, not only for him, but helping other guys get open as well. Obviously, with the big game that he had this last game, I’m sure they’ll be more eyes on him this week which will in turn help other guys get open.”

What’s next for the Kansas City Chiefs?

The Chiefs are currently8-0, and they want to keep that record until the end of the regular season. In the next game, they’ll face the Denver Broncos, a team they have dominated in recent years.

Week 10 vs. Denver Broncos

Week 11 @ Buffalo Bills

Week 12 @ Carolina Panthers

Week 13 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

